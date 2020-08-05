Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Stock Position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 14,267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,025 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

