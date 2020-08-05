Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $590,000 Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 38,524 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Shares of COG opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

