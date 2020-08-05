Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,289 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of MGM opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

