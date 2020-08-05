Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,369 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.