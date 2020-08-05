Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,543 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,543 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.