Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 126.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

