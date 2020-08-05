Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The trend is likely to continue on the back of impressive second-quarter 2020 results. The top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 238.5% and 6%, respectively, on the back of market leading businesses, innovative product and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver solid results. Although the COVID-19 impacts continue to hurt , it expects to capitalize on near-term market demand and control costs. Also, it plans to maintain a strong conversion of adjusted earnings into free cash flow as residential, commercial and industrial markets are rebounding.”

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of OC opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 40.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

