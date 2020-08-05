Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 17,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.