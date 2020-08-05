Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives $17.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

