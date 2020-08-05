Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORN. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of ORN opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orion Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 631.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 398,967 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

