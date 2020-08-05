Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Option Care Health stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $740.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

