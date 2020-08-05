Oppenheimer Weighs in on Spotify’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spotify in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.74.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $250.02 on Monday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 199.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Spotify by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Spotify by 7.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 20.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spotify by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

