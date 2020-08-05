Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cigna in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $18.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

NYSE:CI opened at $173.50 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,983 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,379. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

