ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.35.

NYSE:OKE opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

