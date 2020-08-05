Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

