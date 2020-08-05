OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

OFS Capital stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

