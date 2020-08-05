Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.