Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.94.

NVAX traded up $19.87 on Wednesday, hitting $177.04. 479,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $159.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

