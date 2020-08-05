Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,932.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

