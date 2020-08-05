Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Northern Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.
NOG opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43.
Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
