Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Northern Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.16 million.

NOG opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

