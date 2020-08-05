Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $132.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSC. Barclays downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.76.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $192.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.01. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,123,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,634,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16,554.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 442,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.