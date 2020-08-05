Noodles & Co (NDLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Noodles & Co to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Co to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDLS stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.60 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.03. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDLS. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

