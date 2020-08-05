Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.