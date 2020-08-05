Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.10 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter worth $127,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 126.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 22.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 137,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

