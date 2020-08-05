Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $14.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

