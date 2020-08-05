NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of NewMarket worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NewMarket by 252.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $371.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.31. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). The company had revenue of $410.86 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.