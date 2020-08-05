New Relic’s (NEWR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $8,358,400. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 534,370 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 397,315 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,714,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.