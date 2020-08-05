New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEWR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.05.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.17. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,706,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,358,400 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 52.0% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,513 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after purchasing an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,724,000 after purchasing an additional 397,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

