New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $23.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,086 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,888,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 57,186 shares during the period. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

