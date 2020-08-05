New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

NFE stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.16. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

