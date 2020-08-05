New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.
NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.
NFE stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.16. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.
Recommended Story: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.