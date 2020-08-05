NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider William Bonello Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $849,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,226.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NEO opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -776.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

