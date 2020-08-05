Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Neenah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $45.58 on Monday. Neenah has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Neenah will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neenah news, CFO Paul F. Desantis acquired 6,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,571.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neenah by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Neenah by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neenah by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $18,310,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.