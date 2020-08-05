Naviaddress Market Capitalization Tops $53,234.37 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $53,234.37 and $6,098.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

