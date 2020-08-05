NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $2.97 on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.40.
NatWest Group Company Profile
