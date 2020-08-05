NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $2.97 on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

