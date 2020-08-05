Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 20.62%.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

