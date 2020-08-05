National Instruments’ (NATI) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Instruments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Instruments by 103.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in National Instruments by 14.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.