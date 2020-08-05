National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,643,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 102,852 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.