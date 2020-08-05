National Instruments Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Instruments has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.