National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 51.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

