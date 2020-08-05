National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 109,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 388.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.48.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

