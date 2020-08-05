National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DIRTT Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DIRTT Environmental has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. DIRTT Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Warawa bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.