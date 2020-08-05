Mylan (MYL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Mylan has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mylan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mylan stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. Mylan has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

