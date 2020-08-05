MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $159.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

