M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

