M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after buying an additional 1,924,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after buying an additional 1,365,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after buying an additional 1,250,692 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $78.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

