M&T Bank Corp Sells 944 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 354.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 544.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $59,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,714.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 72.32%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

