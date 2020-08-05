M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,102 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

