M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,839 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 74.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,401 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $165,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.