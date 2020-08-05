M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,020 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,678 shares of company stock worth $11,700,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.