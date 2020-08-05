M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,343 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $3,695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $128.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

